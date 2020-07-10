      Weather Alert

26 more cases of COVID-19 in our area

Jul 10, 2020 @ 12:23pm

(Editor’s note — We typically list the number of recovered cases in our news stories. As of 11:00 AM this morning, there appeared to be a discrepancy between Thursday’s and today’s numbers. We will try to update this story once our questions to the Iowa Department of Public Health regarding this have been answered)

 

MASON CITY — 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 10 more cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; five more in Franklin; three each in Hancock and Wright; two in Butler; and single cases in Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. One case previously reported in Floyd County was reidentified to another county.

It brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area since the start of the pandemic to 1055 — 392 in Wright; 228 in Cerro Gordo; 103 in Franklin; 75 in Floyd; 62 in Butler; 58 in Hancock; 43 in Mitchell; 40 in Kossuth; 32 in Winnebago; and 22 in Worth.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 228 10
Butler 62 2
Floyd 75 -1
Franklin 103 5
Hancock 58 3
Kossuth 40 1
Mitchell 43
Winnebago 32 1
Worth 22 1
Wright 392 3
Area Total 1055 25

 

Positive by age group Percentage
0-17 7
18-40 51
41-60 26
61-80 12
80+ 5

 

