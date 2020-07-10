26 more cases of COVID-19 in our area
(Editor’s note — We typically list the number of recovered cases in our news stories. As of 11:00 AM this morning, there appeared to be a discrepancy between Thursday’s and today’s numbers. We will try to update this story once our questions to the Iowa Department of Public Health regarding this have been answered)
MASON CITY — 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 10 more cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; five more in Franklin; three each in Hancock and Wright; two in Butler; and single cases in Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. One case previously reported in Floyd County was reidentified to another county.
It brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area since the start of the pandemic to 1055 — 392 in Wright; 228 in Cerro Gordo; 103 in Franklin; 75 in Floyd; 62 in Butler; 58 in Hancock; 43 in Mitchell; 40 in Kossuth; 32 in Winnebago; and 22 in Worth.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|228
|10
|Butler
|62
|2
|Floyd
|75
|-1
|Franklin
|103
|5
|Hancock
|58
|3
|Kossuth
|40
|1
|Mitchell
|43
|
|Winnebago
|32
|1
|Worth
|22
|1
|Wright
|392
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1055
|25
|Positive by age group
|Percentage
|0-17
|7
|18-40
|51
|41-60
|26
|61-80
|12
|80+
|5