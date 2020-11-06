$25M in CARES Act money to Iowa hospitals, for staffing needs
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds is sending $25 million in federal pandemic relief funds to Iowa hospitals. Reynolds says the funds will be used on staffing.
“Our health care workers are just a stressed commodity, for lack of a better word,” Reynolds says, “and so they’re seeing the cost to pay them to work is going up and to help with that, to help maintain their workforce, this is how we can supplement that.”
The money will distributed to hospitals based on how many patients they had in September and October. S
State officials say there are enough supplies for the free “Test Iowa” sites to last about five more weeks. Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s consulting the manager of the State Hygienic Lab on signing a new contract for more Covid test kits. Reynolds signed a 26-million dollar contract this spring with a group of Utah-based companies 540,000 thousand test kits. A spokesman for the governor says there are about 100,000 left.