Man accused of Mason City bar stabbings wants trial moved, undergoing mental evaluation
By KGLO News
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:51 AM

MASON CITY — The man accused of stabbing five people at a Mason City bar in July wants his trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County and is undergoing a mental evaluation to see if he’s competent to stand trial.

Police were called to “The Place 2B” at 116 North Federal at about 10:15 PM on the night of July 4th. Injuries sustained by the victims were non-life-threatening.

39-year-old Raul Arias was charged with five counts of willful injury causing serious injury, each charge a Class C felony that carries a ten-year prison term if convicted.

Online court records indicate that Arias’ attorney David Skilton filed a motion earlier this month for his client to have a mental evaluation. District Judge Rustin Davenport approved the motion on August 16th and delayed Arias’ trial until an October 16th start date.

Skilton on Tuesday filed a motion for a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

Online court records show a hearing will be held to discuss various motions in the case on September 11th.

