Ernst hoping for news soon on trade

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she expects to hear something soon on the trade deal with Mexico.

The Republican from Red Oak says she knows everyone is anxious to hear something. “Iowans come to me every day to talk about trade, trade, trade, and the R-F-S,” Ernst says.

Ernst says she doesn’t know all the details of what is being discussed — but she says it is important to make progress. “What do I want to see? I want to see the deal done,” Ernst says, “let’s get that in the rearview mirror. I think that will be really important for our farmers and ranchers.”

Ernst says the Mexico deal could be the path for other trade deals to come together. “Mexico has been a wonderful trade partner to us, I will not deny that, they have been very good for agriculure,” Ernst says. “So, if we can continue that wonderful relationship between our farmers and ranchers and the folks in Mexico — let’s do it, let’s get it done. Let’s move on, let’s get Canada done, and then we can focuse on the larger issue, which is China.”

Ernst made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters.