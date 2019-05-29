25 years in prison for Mason City man who stabbed five at a downtown bar

MASON CITY — It’s up to 25 years in prison for a Mason City man accused of stabbing five people at a downtown bar last summer.

40-year-old Raul Arias was charged with five counts of willful injury causing serious injury as well as going armed with intent after an incident at “The Place 2B” at 116 North Federal at about 10:15 on the night of July 4th.

Arias in late March entered an Alford plea in the case, where he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to likely convict him.

District Judge James Drew on Tuesday sentenced Arias to a total of 25 years in prison. Arias will be deported immediately upon being released from prison.