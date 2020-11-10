25 years in prison for Charles City man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide
CHARLES CITY — It’s 25 years in prison for a Charles City man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
30-year-old Jesse Blade was charged after authorities said he failed to stop at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue on the morning of October 26th of last year, crashing into a vehicle driven by Ronald Fisher of Mason City. The crash killed nine-year-old Royce Fisher and injured Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline.
A police report stated Blade was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone when he went through a stop sign and caused the crash. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was measured at .137, well over the legal limit of .08.
As part of a plea agreement, Blade pleaded guilty last month to one count of vehicular homicide while operating under the influence, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of second offense OWI.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday sentenced Blade to 25 years on the vehicular homicide charge, five years each on all three serious injury by vehicle charges, and seven days on the OWI charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time.