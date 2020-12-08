      Weather Alert

25-year-old faces attempted murder charge for shooting near Iowa Capitol

Dec 8, 2020 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened after hundreds of Trump supporters rallied outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, there was a confrontation in a public parking lot east of the Capitol.

Michael McKinney of St. Charles is accused in court documents of intentionally firing a handgun at a 15-year-old girl. The teenager, identified only by her initials in court documents, was riding in a vehicle traveling through the parking when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

State officials on Sunday said the wound was not life-threatening.

