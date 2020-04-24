25 more Prestage employees test positive for COVID-19
EAGLE GROVE — 25 more employees of the Prestage Foods pork processing plant in Wright County have tested positive for COVID-19.
16 of 62 employees that commute to the facility from Black Hawk County were identified over the weekend as having tested positive for coronavirus, leading the company to test all the employees.
Wright County supervisor Karl Helgevold says the new batch of tests shows 25 out of 867 total employees have tested positive. 18 of those employees reside in Black Hawk County, three in Hamilton County, two in Humboldt County, with single cases of people who live in Wright and Webster counties.
Helgevold credited Prestage officials for being proactive in coming forward with a concern since a small group of employees were commuting from Black Hawk County to the plant. Black Hawk County has reported 420 cases of COVID-19.