Mason City man accused of fighting with police, having loaded handgun in pocket

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing numerous charges after being accused of fighting with police while having a loaded handgun in his pocket.

Authorities say they were called to a possible domestic disturbance over the weekend at 875 4th Southwest where they located 24-year-old Marcus Hughes. Police state in a criminal complaint that Hughes allegedly started fighting with officers and resisted arrest, with some of those officers suffering minor injuries.

Hughes was found to have a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in his possession. He is also accused of possessing a counterfeit $100 bill as well as methamphetamine.

Hughes was charged with forgery, interference with official acts while possessing a firearm, assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, second offense possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons, providing false identification information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Online court records do not indicate when Hughes is scheduled to appear in court.