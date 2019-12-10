21st Annual Tom Fretty Krugerrand Auction to benefit Salvation Army is Saturday (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The Salvation Army in Mason City is preparing for their 21st annual Tom Fretty Krugerrand Auction event this Saturday.
Captain Kenyon Sivels says they invite people to Music Man Square to not only enjoy the auction but entertainment as well. “You might not be able to afford to buy a Krugerrand, and that’s okay. We’re going to have bake sale items. You know, even some of those other silent auction things and those live auction things, you might say, ‘you know what Captain Kenyon, I just can’t do that because I’m giving it the kettle’, and we say we’re grateful for that. Come on out, have a cup of coffee on us, enjoy a brownie, a cookie, something that some of the committee members have baked.”
Sivels says there’s a number of items that will be auctioned off at the event. “Men’s packages, women’s, there’s spa, there’s coffee, there’s almost anything you can imagine, we’re going to have something there. And then we’ll end with the Krugerrand auction itself.”
This year’s event will be held at Music Man Square from 10:00 to 12:00.
Listen to Tim Fleming’s interview with Captain Kenyon Sivels