21 more COVID-19 cases reported, one in Hancock County — press conferences this afternoon with Reynolds & local officials
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 in our listening area. 21 additional positive cases have now been reported to state officials, bringing the overall total to 145.
The one additional local case was reported in Hancock County, a middle-aged adult aged 41-60. State officials say there have been a total of 2578 negative tests to date, which includes testing by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Today on KGLO we’ll have Governor Reynolds’ daily update starting at 2:30. On all of our stations at 3:30 this afternoon you’ll hear a press conference involving officials from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, and from the City of Mason City.