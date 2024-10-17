As inflation continues to impact retirees across the nation, the anticipated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2025 is a significant topic of discussion. While many have been following inflation trends, the announced 2.5% increase in benefits has left some retirees feeling disappointed. This article delves into the details of the COLA, the changes in earnings test limits, and additional strategies retirees may consider.

The 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)

In 2025, the Social Security Administration will implement a 2.5% COLA, resulting in an additional $49 for the average monthly benefit, which currently stands at $1,927. Although any increase in benefits is welcome, many retirees are concerned that this adjustment does not adequately reflect the rising costs of living they face. With expenses often outpacing this modest increase, retirees may need to reassess their financial plans for the upcoming year.

Changes in Earnings Test Limits

One notable change for 2025 pertains to the earnings test limits, which affect individuals who claim Social Security benefits before reaching their full retirement age (FRA). The FRA is the age at which retirees can claim their full Social Security benefit based on their work history. The current limits are as follows:

If born between 1943 and 1954: FRA is 66

If born in 1955: FRA is 66 years and 2 months

If born in 1956: FRA is 66 years and 4 months

If born in 1957: FRA is 66 years and 6 months

If born in 1958: FRA is 66 years and 8 months

If born in 1959: FRA is 66 years and 10 months

If born in 1960 or later: FRA is 67

Under the current system, retirees who claim Social Security before their FRA may experience reductions in their benefits if they earn above specific thresholds. In 2024, those under FRA lose $1 for every $2 earned above $22,320. In contrast, for those reaching FRA in 2024, the threshold is set at $59,520, with a loss of $1 for every $3 earned above that amount.

Starting in 2025, these limits will increase, allowing retirees to earn more without losing benefits. The new thresholds will be:

Under FRA for all of 2025: $23,400

Reaching FRA in 2025: $62,160

This change offers some relief for those balancing work and Social Security benefits, enabling them to keep more of their hard-earned money.

The Impact of Withheld Benefits

It’s important to understand what happens when benefits are withheld due to the earnings test. While the prospect of reduced benefits can be discouraging, retirees should note that these withheld amounts are not lost forever. When they reach their FRA, the Social Security Administration will automatically adjust their benefits to account for the withheld funds. This adjustment is permanent and can significantly increase monthly payments over time, providing retirees with a financial boost later in life.

Adjusting Your Retirement Strategy

Given the adjustments to the COLA and earnings test limits, retirees may need to reconsider their financial strategies. For those who anticipate losing some benefits due to the earnings test, it may be necessary to:

Revise Spending Plans: Lower discretionary spending or prioritize essential expenses to navigate potential shortfalls in Social Security income.

Utilize Job Income: Rely more heavily on earned income from employment, which may help bridge the gap while still allowing for continued contributions to retirement savings.

Tap into Personal Savings: Consider withdrawing from personal savings or investment accounts to cover living costs during years when Social Security benefits may be reduced.

Hidden Opportunities: The $22,924 Bonus

Many retirees are unaware of certain strategies that can help them maximize their Social Security benefits. One such opportunity could potentially add up to $22,924 more each year. By understanding how to navigate the intricacies of Social Security, retirees can ensure they are not leaving money on the table.

Conclusion

As we move into 2025, the changes to Social Security, including the modest COLA and updated earnings test limits, highlight the need for retirees to stay informed and proactive in managing their finances. While the COLA increase may not fully meet the needs of all retirees, the adjustments to earnings thresholds provide an opportunity to enhance income. By adapting financial strategies and exploring lesser-known benefits, retirees can work towards a more secure and confident retirement.

