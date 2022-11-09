2022 General Election Results

The results of the 2022 General Election are available at these links from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office:

— Click here for results from the federal and state races

— Click on the county below for results from these races:

== Cerro Gordo County

– Supervisor District 1

Chris Watts (Republican, incumbent)

Amanda Ragan (Democrat)

– Supervisor District 3

Don O’Connor (Republican)

Lori Meacham Ginapp (Democrat)

— Treasurer

Peggy Meany (Democrat)

Nikki Fessler (Republican)

======================================

== Butler County

— No contested county-level elections

======================================

== Floyd County

– Supervisor District 1

Douglas Kamm (Independent, incumbent)

Mark Kuhn (Democrat)

Julius Bryant (Republican)

– Supervisors District 2

Dennis Keifer (Republican)

Josh Mack (Democrat)

– Supervisors District 3

Jeff Hawbaker (Republican)

James Lundberg (Democrat)

Jason Ryner (Independent)

— Public Measure

$556,000 levy for funding Emergency Medical Services for county

======================================

== Franklin County

– Supervisors District 1

Gary McVicker (Republican, incumbent)

Landon Plagge (Independent)

======================================

== Hancock County

– Treasurer

Deborah Engstler (Republican)

Linda Juhl (Independent)

– Public Measure

$2.95 million bond issue for restoration, repair and improvements to the county courthouse and the redesign and replacement of the courthouse and law enforcement center parking lot

======================================

== Mitchell County

– Supervisors District 1

Todd Frein (Democrat, incumbent)

Dave Stauffer (Republican)

– Supervisors District 3

Sydney Hartogh (Republican)

Russell Goodale (Independent)

– Treasurer

Shannon Paulus (Democrat, incumbent)

Karen Hahn-Brown (Republican)

— Public Measure

Should the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors be decreased from five supervisors to three?

======================================

== Winnebago County

– Recorder

Shanna Eastvold (Republican)

Kris Oswald (Independent)

– Public Measure

$478,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county

======================================

== Worth County

– Supervisors District 1

Aaron Stone (Democrat, incumbent)

Dan Gordon (Republican)

– Public Measure

$800,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county

======================================

== Wright County

– No contested county-level office elections

– Public Measure

Shall the Wright County Board of Supervisors be increase from three to five members

======================================