2021 North Iowa Fair to be held first weekend of August
MASON CITY — The 2021 edition of the North Iowa Fair will be held later than usual, being moved to the first weekend in August.
North Iowa Fair Board president Scott Miller says having the fair in mid-July competes with neighboring county fairs, which results in youth groups having to choose between one fair and another. “Some of our kids actually had to choose, so what we want to do is we want to promote area fairs, not compete against them. We moved our fair so that the other area fairs could hold their fairs and then come here as maybe more of a regional type fair.”
Miller says he believes there will be growth for the fair by moving it to the first weekend in August. “That’s something I think we can grow year after year in holding events that would allow other county fairs, maybe the winners of those events would be able to come here and compete for an overall. Just some fun different things that I think we can do, and then obviously it comes right before the state fair, so winning a trophy from the North Iowa Fair would be a big deal right? Hopefully we can work with things like that.”
The North Iowa Fair will run August 5th through the 8th and will also include the Up in Smoke Steak Cookoff on Friday as well as the BBQ Bash on Saturday.