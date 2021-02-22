20 year prison sentence for Lake Mills man convicted of sexual abuse
MASON CITY — It’s 20 years in prison for a Lake Mills man convicted of two sexual abuse counts.
20-year-old Benjamin Monson was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a pair of different incidents in Mason City in 2019. Court documents stated the incidents happened at two different locations, with one of the female victims being unconscious and physically helpless at the time, with the other being forced against her will.
Monson was convicted on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by District Judge Colleen Weiland in a bench trial this fall. Weiland recently sentenced Monson to ten years in prison on each Class C felony charge.