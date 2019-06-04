20 presidential candidates to participate in forums in five Iowa cities

DES MOINES — Twenty Democratic presidential candidates will appear at a series of forums in five Iowa cities next month.

The events are sponsored by AARP and The Des Moines Register. Radio Iowa news director O. Kay Henderson and Kathie Obradovich, The Register’s opinion editor, will moderate the discussions.

Each of the 20 candidates will appear at just one forum. The events, which will begin at 2 p.m. each day, will be held the week of July 15th. They’ll be staged in Des Moines, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

Read the announcement from the event sponsors below: