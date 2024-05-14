20 new sculptures being installed for “River City Sculptures on Parade” display this week

MASON CITY — The newest sculptures are being added this week to the “River City Sculptures on Parade” display in downtown Mason City. It’s the 12th year of the program as artists from all over the country have been in Mason City installing their works of art on pedestals throughout the nearly two-mile route that winds through downtown.

Sculptures on Parade director Mary Markwalter says there’s 20 new sculptures that are being installed this week. “It’s a really pretty walk, really diverse. The artists came in for it, it was really nice, we have a lot of artists here for this install.”

Markwalter says a key milestone of $1 million was recently reached with sculptures that have been purchased from the displays. She says one of the recent purchases will be placed along the city’s new trail system. “This year we had someone buy one of the sculptures that had come in, it was the little reindeer that was by Principal, and it is going on the city right-of-way on the new path that is along the old Scrip Road. We’re kind of starting to spread out through the city too which I like to see that.”

One of the artists that’s new to this year’s display is Garth Hite from Wichita Kansas. He says he’s enjoyed seeing the sculptures, architecture and MacNider Art Museum being a big part of the community. We asked him why art displays like the Sculptures on Parade are important to a community. “I think it gives people a chance to think about the sculpture and what the artist was thinking about, and just how people are so different, and just enjoying the beauty of each person’s interpretation living in the world.”

Hite says he’s impressed with Mason City’s display. “They’ve had several sculptures and it’s good for all the artists out there to be able to show their work and just keep a living doing that.”

Maps will be available for this year’s display once the sculptures are finalized. For more, head to sculpturesonparade.com