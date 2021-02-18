1A First Round results

== Central Springs
1A-126
Champ. Round 1 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 53-0 won by fall over Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 25-11 (Fall 1:44)
1A-132
Champ. Round 1 – Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) 40-0 won by fall over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 44-10 (Fall 1:15)
Cons. Round 1 – Quincy Happel (Lisbon) 35-3 won by major decision over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 44-10 (MD 15-6)
1A-138
Champ. Round 1 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 53-2 won by major decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 35-6 (MD 9-1)
1A-170
Champ. Round 1 – Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 36-6 won by decision over Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 50-6 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 50-6 won by fall over Boden Pickle (New London) 43-16 (Fall 0:42)
== Lake Mills
1A-138
Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 35-6 won by decision over Matt Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 33-13 (Dec 7-3)
1A-145
Champ. Round 1 – Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 36-3 won by fall over Max McGill (Woodbury Central, Moville) 16-4 (Fall 2:56)
1A-152
Champ. Round 1 – Josh Glendening (New London) 51-6 won by decision over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 34-8 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 34-8 won by fall over Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett) 31-16 (Fall 5:21)
1A-160
Champ. Round 1 – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 37-2 won by fall over Jarin Peyton (North Linn, Troy Mills) 28-16 (Fall 2:58)
1A-182
Champ. Round 1 – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 33-2 won by fall over Brody Hoyt (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 38-9 (Fall 1:31)
== North Butler-Clarksville
1A-120
Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) 32-1 won by decision over Trever Freiburger (Cascade, W. Dubuque) 34-10 (Dec 4-3)
1A-285
Champ. Round 1 – Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) 34-0 won by fall over Landan Provino (Waco, Wayland) 5-8 (Fall 0:38)
== Northwood-Kensett
1A-160
Champ. Round 1 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 41-7 won by decision over Kole Reis (Kingsley-Pierson) 42-6 (Dec 9-3)
== St. Ansgar
1A-220
Champ. Round 1 – Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) 36-7 won by fall over Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35, Truro) 24-8 (Fall 1:40)
== West Fork
1A-106
Champ. Round 1 – Kale Petersen (West Fork, Sheffield) 24-1 won by fall over Rylan Jimenez (SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D.) 18-17 (Fall 1:06)
== West Hancock
1A-106
Champ. Round 1 – Brody Brisker (Wilton) 48-4 won by tech fall over Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock, Britt) 28-10 (TF-1.5 4:59 (19-4))
Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 32-8 won by fall over Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock, Britt) 28-10 (Fall 1:07)
1A-120
Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 40-2 won by major decision over Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 30-7 (MD 12-1)
1A-152
Champ. Round 1 – Lawson Losee (Riceville) 39-1 won by decision over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 37-10 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Ben Foelske (Denver) 34-10 won by decision over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 37-10 (Dec 4-3)
1A-160
Champ. Round 1 – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 37-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cael Cassady (Martensdale, St. Mary`s) 33-3 (SV-1 8-6)
1A-195
Champ. Round 1 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 39-1 won by decision over Trevor Thompson (South Hamilton, Jewell) 30-5 (Dec 6-0)
1A-220
Champ. Round 1 – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 31-2 won by major decision over Jayden Soard (South Central Calhoun) 51-8 (MD 14-5)