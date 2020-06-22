      Weather Alert

18 of 23 new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are in Wright County

Jun 22, 2020 @ 11:10am

DES MOINES — 23 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area, most of those cases being in Wright County.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 18 more cases had been reported in Wright County; three more in Franklin; and single new cases in Floyd and Hancock. That brings the area’s total since the pandemic started to 596 — 314 in Wright; 63 in Franklin; 59 in Cerro Gordo; 38 in Hancock; 35 in Butler; 34 in Floyd; 24 in Kossuth; 15 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and six in Worth.

Five more people in our listening area have recovered — three from Wright and single cases in Franklin and Mitchell — to bring the area’s total to 287.

14 people in the area remain hospitalized — four from Franklin; three from Wright; two from Cerro Gordo and Butler; and single cases from Floyd, Hancock and Worth counties.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period — 28 more deaths have been reported to bring the total to 686; 182 more cases have been identified to bring the total to 26,047; 111 more people have recovered to bring the total to 16,129.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 59
Butler 35
Floyd 34 1
Franklin 63 3
Hancock 38 1
Kossuth 24
Mitchell 8
Winnebago 15
Worth 6
Wright 314 18
Area Total 596 23

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 28
Butler 19
Floyd 18
Franklin 25 1
Hancock 24
Kossuth 13
Mitchell 5 1
Winnebago 12
Worth 5
Wright 138 3
Area Total 287 5

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 2
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin 4
Hancock 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth 1
Wright 3
Area Total 14

 

