18 of 23 new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are in Wright County
DES MOINES — 23 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area, most of those cases being in Wright County.
In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 18 more cases had been reported in Wright County; three more in Franklin; and single new cases in Floyd and Hancock. That brings the area’s total since the pandemic started to 596 — 314 in Wright; 63 in Franklin; 59 in Cerro Gordo; 38 in Hancock; 35 in Butler; 34 in Floyd; 24 in Kossuth; 15 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and six in Worth.
Five more people in our listening area have recovered — three from Wright and single cases in Franklin and Mitchell — to bring the area’s total to 287.
14 people in the area remain hospitalized — four from Franklin; three from Wright; two from Cerro Gordo and Butler; and single cases from Floyd, Hancock and Worth counties.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period — 28 more deaths have been reported to bring the total to 686; 182 more cases have been identified to bring the total to 26,047; 111 more people have recovered to bring the total to 16,129.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|59
|
|Butler
|35
|
|Floyd
|34
|1
|Franklin
|63
|3
|Hancock
|38
|1
|Kossuth
|24
|
|Mitchell
|8
|
|Winnebago
|15
|
|Worth
|6
|
|Wright
|314
|18
|
|
|
|Area Total
|596
|23
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|28
|
|Butler
|19
|
|Floyd
|18
|
|Franklin
|25
|1
|Hancock
|24
|
|Kossuth
|13
|
|Mitchell
|5
|1
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|138
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|287
|5
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|2
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|4
|Hancock
|1
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|1
|Wright
|3
|
|
|Area Total
|14