18 Iowans on quarantined cruise ship in California returning home
DES MOINES — State records still show eight people have a presumptive positive test for the novel coronavirus, but Governor Kim Reynolds has revealed more details about two cruises involving a few dozen Iowans — including the group of seven in Johnson County who have the virus and are self-isolating at home.
A total of 21 people from Johnson County went on a cruise to Egypt. A total of 22 Iowans were aboard the cruise boat that’s been off the California coast after some passengers tested positive. Eighteen of those Iowans, none of whom are showing Covid-19 symptoms, are coming home from California aboard a charter flight.
“We are asking that they have an assessment done before they get on the charter plane to come back home. We’re asking that they do an assessment once they get here and I think the plan is to maybe have them to self-isolate for 14 days just to make sure we’re taking all precautions that we can,” Reynolds said late this morning during a statehouse news conference. “But we’re still working through some of those details, but they will be finalized before they come back home.”
Officials are not revealing how the seven patients in Johnson County returned to Iowa or where they may have gone in the community before self-isolating at home.
“Right now there’s no public notice that the public needs to be aware of,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s medical director.
In addition to the seven presumptive positive tests in Johnson County residents, ten others on the Egyptian cruise have been tested for Covid-19, but those test results are still pending.