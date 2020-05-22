1700 new appointments made as Test Iowa screenings open to anyone who wants to be tested
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds yesterday announced that Test Iowa screenings would be open to anyone who wants a test. During her press conference this morning she said many people took advantage of submitting an assessment.
She says, “As of 8:00 AM this morning, nearly 1700 appointments were scheduled at sites across the state. For Iowans returning to work and restaurants and retail stores or other establishments that serve the public, this is a resource that you can use at any time to ensure your health and well being.”
Reynolds says there’s no restrictions now for people who feel they may need to be tested. “For health care workers, first responders and law enforcement that are at high risk of exposure at work, having the ability to be tested frequently is important. For anyone who is symptomatic or thinks they may have been exposed, getting tested as soon as possible is critical, whether it’s a Test Iowa site or through your own doctor.”
Reynolds says increasing the number of Iowans tested is one of the best things that can be done for the overall health of the state. “If you’re interested in being tested, the first step is to complete an assessment on TestIowa.com. Even if you’ve already taken an assessment, you’ll need to take it again, or be sure and take it when you get the reminder if you’ve taken one before. Your health changes from day to day, and the information you provide tells us about your condition, and it might also identify other information that’s important for public health and may identify new trends that will help us continue to better understand the virus.”
Reynolds announced that new Test Iowa testing sites will open next week in Burlington, Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Sioux Center.