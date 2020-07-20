      Weather Alert

17 new local COVID-19 cases

Jul 20, 2020 @ 11:04am

DES MOINES — 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Franklin and Worth; two each in Floyd and Winnebago; and single cases in Hancock, Kossuth, and Wright. That brings the area’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started to 1472. 661 of those cases, or 45%, have been reported in the month of July.

One local long-term care center continues to report a COVID-19 outbreak. Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City reports the number of positive cases they’ve had is now up to 106, with 21 having recovered.

Ten more local cases have been reported as recovered — five in Hancock, four in Mitchell and one in Wright — for a total of 813, or 55%. No new area deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the total remaining at 19.

Looking at the statewide numbers, 353 new cases were reported for a total of 38,917; one more death had been recorded to bring the death toll to 793; the number of people recovered now stands at 27,972, or just under 72%. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 435 4
Butler 81
Floyd 94 2
Franklin 135 3
Hancock 77 1
Kossuth 68 1
Mitchell 67
Winnebago 58 2
Worth 41 3
Wright 416 1
Area Total 1472 17
July Total 661
Deaths
Cerro Gordo 12
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 19

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 103 23.7
Butler 64 79
Floyd 66 70.2
Franklin 70 51.9
Hancock 57 5 74
Kossuth 30 44.1
Mitchell 41 4 61.2
Winnebago 25 43.1
Worth 10 24.4
Wright 347 1 83.4
Area Total 813 10 55.2
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team