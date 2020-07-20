17 new local COVID-19 cases
DES MOINES — 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Franklin and Worth; two each in Floyd and Winnebago; and single cases in Hancock, Kossuth, and Wright. That brings the area’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started to 1472. 661 of those cases, or 45%, have been reported in the month of July.
One local long-term care center continues to report a COVID-19 outbreak. Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City reports the number of positive cases they’ve had is now up to 106, with 21 having recovered.
Ten more local cases have been reported as recovered — five in Hancock, four in Mitchell and one in Wright — for a total of 813, or 55%. No new area deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the total remaining at 19.
Looking at the statewide numbers, 353 new cases were reported for a total of 38,917; one more death had been recorded to bring the death toll to 793; the number of people recovered now stands at 27,972, or just under 72%.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|435
|4
|Butler
|81
|
|Floyd
|94
|2
|Franklin
|135
|3
|Hancock
|77
|1
|Kossuth
|68
|1
|Mitchell
|67
|
|Winnebago
|58
|2
|Worth
|41
|3
|Wright
|416
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1472
|17
|July Total
|661
|
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|12
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|19
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|103
|
|23.7
|Butler
|64
|
|79
|Floyd
|66
|
|70.2
|Franklin
|70
|
|51.9
|Hancock
|57
|5
|74
|Kossuth
|30
|
|44.1
|Mitchell
|41
|4
|61.2
|Winnebago
|25
|
|43.1
|Worth
|10
|
|24.4
|Wright
|347
|1
|83.4
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|813
|10
|55.2