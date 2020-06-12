      Weather Alert

17 more cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area

Jun 12, 2020 @ 11:37am

DES MOINES — 17 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our immediate listening area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, between 11 o’clock Thursday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, nine more positive cases were reported from Wright County; five from Franklin; and single cases in Floyd, Hancock and Worth.

That brings the area total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 461 — 276 in Wright; 43 in Franklin; 39 in Cerro Gordo; 26 in Hancock; 20 in Floyd; 19 in Butler; 16 in Kossuth; 12 in Winnebago; six in Mitchell; and four in Worth.

18 more people have been reported as fully recovered in our area — 13 in Wright and five in Hancock — for a total now of 195. 10 people in our area remain hospitalized.

Looking at the state numbers for the same 24-hour time period — three more deaths were reported for a total now of 641; 381 new cases were confirmed for a total of 23,166; 252 more people have recovered for a total of 14,058.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 39
Butler 19
Floyd 20 1
Franklin 43 5
Hancock 26 1
Kossuth 16
Mitchell 6
Winnebago 12
Worth 4 1
Wright 276 9
Area Total 461 17

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 24
Butler 13
Floyd 17
Franklin 11
Hancock 14 5
Kossuth 9
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 89 13
Area Total 195 18

 

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 1
Floyd 1
Franklin 3
Hancock 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 3
Area Total 10
