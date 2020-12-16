16 straight days number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa less than amount recovered
DES MOINES — For the 16th straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa were less than the number of recoveries reported and the active case count in our listening area dropped by over 200.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 108 new cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 312 more area people have recovered.
One death was reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total since the pandemic started to 52 and the listening area’s total to 213.
The number of active COVID cases in our listening area dropped from 3727 on Tuesday to 3522 this morning.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|52
|45
|7
|1
|Butler
|15
|14
|1
|
|Floyd
|26
|19
|7
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|21
|18
|3
|
|Kossuth
|23
|22
|1
|
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|12
|10
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|213
|187
|26
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4061
|31
|Butler
|1164
|7
|Floyd
|1209
|7
|Franklin
|820
|3
|Hancock
|1063
|9
|Kossuth
|1398
|15
|Mitchell
|919
|8
|Winnebago
|1043
|10
|Worth
|446
|7
|Wright
|1428
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13551
|108
|Active Cases
|12/16/20
|12/15/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1010
|1083
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|293
|314
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|330
|355
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|171
|188
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|302
|309
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|509
|512
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|236
|263
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|216
|228
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|137
|147
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|318
|328
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3522
|3727
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2999
|103
|Butler
|856
|28
|Floyd
|853
|32
|Franklin
|632
|20
|Hancock
|740
|16
|Kossuth
|866
|18
|Mitchell
|664
|35
|Winnebago
|801
|22
|Worth
|307
|17
|Wright
|1098
|21
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9816
|312