16 straight days number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa less than amount recovered

Dec 16, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — For the 16th straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa were less than the number of recoveries reported and the active case count in our listening area dropped by over 200.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 108 new cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 312 more area people have recovered.

One death was reported in Cerro Gordo County to bring the county’s total since the pandemic started to 52 and the listening area’s total to 213.

The number of active COVID cases in our listening area dropped from 3727 on Tuesday to 3522 this morning. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 52 45 7 1
Butler 15 14 1
Floyd 26 19 7
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 21 18 3
Kossuth 23 22 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2
Wright 12 10 2
Area Total 213 187 26 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4061 31
Butler 1164 7
Floyd 1209 7
Franklin 820 3
Hancock 1063 9
Kossuth 1398 15
Mitchell 919 8
Winnebago 1043 10
Worth 446 7
Wright 1428 11
Area Total 13551 108

 

 

Active Cases 12/16/20 12/15/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1010 1083 1271 1807 477
Butler 293 314 369 517 82
Floyd 330 355 416 550 60
Franklin 171 188 234 305 42
Hancock 302 309 321 408 134
Kossuth 509 512 574 535 176
Mitchell 236 263 320 447 119
Winnebago 216 228 261 359 192
Worth 137 147 152 118 46
Wright 318 328 373 410 182
Area Total 3522 3727 4291 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2999 103
Butler 856 28
Floyd 853 32
Franklin 632 20
Hancock 740 16
Kossuth 866 18
Mitchell 664 35
Winnebago 801 22
Worth 307 17
Wright 1098 21
Area Total 9816 312
