16 employees at Prestage plant near Eagle Grove test positive for COVID-19, more employees to be tested
EAGLE GROVE — Wright County officials say 16 employees working at the Prestage Foods pork processing plant near Eagle Grove have tested positive for COVID-19.
County Supervisor Karl Helgevold says this past Thursday, Prestage contacted county officials that they had 62 employees that commute from Black Hawk County to their facility. Prestage and the county agreed that a proactive measure should be taken immediately due to the increased positive cases in Black Hawk County. On Friday, the county successfully requested to the Iowa Department of Public Health that they would be allowed to test all employees that commuted from that region, with the testing starting late Friday.
Over the weekend, the county received confirmation that 16 of the 62 employees tested positive for COVID-19, with all 16 being asymptomatic. Due to the outcome of those tests, the county and Prestage decided that all employees at the facility will be tested as soon as possible, with those tests starting today. The county and Prestage with the assistance of the state have gained access to 950 tests.