15-year-old arrested after pursuit in Worth, Cerro Gordo counties

HANLONTOWN — Law enforcement says they’ve arrested a 15-year-old boy after a pursuit in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

Authorities responded to a report on Sunday afternoon of a vehicle that was not able to stay in its lane at the 182 mile marker of Interstate 35. A state trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over near the 188 mile marker, with the vehicle nearly driving a semi off the road.

The vehicle nearly drove many other vehicles off the road, with the driver losing control at the 211 mile marker in Worth County, entering the median. Law enforcement made intentional contact with the vehicle at that point and the driver was pulled out of the truck.

The juvenile was evaluated for a small cut on his forehead and then was transported to Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Services in Eldora.