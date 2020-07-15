      Breaking News
Judge denies request to delay Honken’s execution

15 more local cases of COVID-19, 10 more people recovered

Jul 15, 2020 @ 11:14am

DES MOINES — 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows five new cases in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Franklin and Winnebago; two in Hancock; and single cases in Kossuth and Wright.

That brings the area’s total number of cases during the pandemic to 1255 — 404 in Wright; 347 in Cerro Gordo; 117 in Franklin; 84 in Floyd; 70 in Butler; 66 in Hancock; 48 in Mitchell; 47 in Winnebago; 44 in in Kossuth; and 28 in Worth.

51% of the cases in the area are those in the 18-40 age range; 25% ages 41-60; 12% 61-80; 6% under the age of 18; and 5% over the age of 80.

10 more people have been reported as recovered — four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin and two in Hancock. That brings the area’s total number of people that have recovered to 749, or just under 60%, with 506 cases still active.

Looking at the statewide numbers during that same 24-hour period, three more people have died for a total of 759; 206 more cases have been reported for a total of 36,036; 196 more people have recovered for a total of 27,102, or 75%. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 347 5
Butler 70
Floyd 84
Franklin 117 3
Hancock 66 2
Kossuth 44 1
Mitchell 48
Winnebago 47 3
Worth 28
Wright 404 1
Area Total 1255 15

 

Positive in area by age group Percentage
0-17 6
18-40 51
41-60 25
61-80 12
80+ 5

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 93 4 26.08
Butler 55 78.57
Floyd 61 72.61
Franklin 69 4 58.97
Hancock 50 2 75.75
Kossuth 27 61.36
Mitchell 36 75
Winnebago 23 48.93
Worth 10 35.71
Wright 325 80.44
Area Total 749 10 59.68

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 7
