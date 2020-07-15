15 more local cases of COVID-19, 10 more people recovered
DES MOINES — 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows five new cases in Cerro Gordo County; three each in Franklin and Winnebago; two in Hancock; and single cases in Kossuth and Wright.
That brings the area’s total number of cases during the pandemic to 1255 — 404 in Wright; 347 in Cerro Gordo; 117 in Franklin; 84 in Floyd; 70 in Butler; 66 in Hancock; 48 in Mitchell; 47 in Winnebago; 44 in in Kossuth; and 28 in Worth.
51% of the cases in the area are those in the 18-40 age range; 25% ages 41-60; 12% 61-80; 6% under the age of 18; and 5% over the age of 80.
10 more people have been reported as recovered — four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin and two in Hancock. That brings the area’s total number of people that have recovered to 749, or just under 60%, with 506 cases still active.
Looking at the statewide numbers during that same 24-hour period, three more people have died for a total of 759; 206 more cases have been reported for a total of 36,036; 196 more people have recovered for a total of 27,102, or 75%.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|347
|5
|Butler
|70
|
|Floyd
|84
|
|Franklin
|117
|3
|Hancock
|66
|2
|Kossuth
|44
|1
|Mitchell
|48
|
|Winnebago
|47
|3
|Worth
|28
|
|Wright
|404
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1255
|15
|Positive in area by age group
|Percentage
|0-17
|6
|18-40
|51
|41-60
|25
|61-80
|12
|80+
|5
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|93
|4
|26.08
|Butler
|55
|
|78.57
|Floyd
|61
|
|72.61
|Franklin
|69
|4
|58.97
|Hancock
|50
|2
|75.75
|Kossuth
|27
|
|61.36
|Mitchell
|36
|
|75
|Winnebago
|23
|
|48.93
|Worth
|10
|
|35.71
|Wright
|325
|
|80.44
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|749
|10
|59.68
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|1
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|7