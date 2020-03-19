14 days in jail for Lake Mills woman accused of pointing gun at another person while intoxicated
MANLY — A Lake Mills woman accused of pointing a gun at another person while drunk has been sentenced to two week in jail.
33-year-old Jennie Aasland was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family on July 7th in Manly. Authorities say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim, and that Aasland admitted at the time of the incident to driving to Manly with a blood alcohol level of .205, which is two-and-a-half times above the legal limit.Aasland was originally charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, and second-offense OWI.
Aasland as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to the OWI and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon charges, with the other charges being dismissed.
District Judge James Drew issued two-year suspended prison sentences on each charge, and additionally sentenced Aasland to 14 days in jail on the OWI charge.