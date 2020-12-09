13 more north-central Iowa COVID deaths, over 100 more between Tuesday and Wednesday
DES MOINES — Over 100 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 13 of those new deaths in north-central Iowa.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health between 11 o’clock Tuesday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, there were four more deaths each in Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties, three more in Floyd County, with single deaths reported in Franklin and Kossuth counties. That brings the total number of COVID deaths in north-central Iowa to 189.
The 102 deaths statewide push the Iowa total since the start of the pandemic over 3000 with there having been 3021 deaths.
For the ninth straight day the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases with 344 recoveries compared to 216 new cases. That brings the active case count in north-central Iowa down from 4813 on Tuesday to 4672 on Wednesday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|47
|41
|6
|4
|Butler
|8
|7
|1
|
|Floyd
|22
|16
|6
|3
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|1
|Hancock
|19
|18
|1
|
|Kossuth
|21
|20
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|4
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|1
|1
|
|
|Wright
|9
|7
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|189
|167
|22
|13
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3901
|42
|Butler
|1124
|19
|Floyd
|1169
|9
|Franklin
|791
|12
|Hancock
|972
|12
|Kossuth
|1326
|80
|Mitchell
|878
|12
|Winnebago
|1001
|12
|Worth
|413
|8
|Wright
|1368
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12943
|216
|Active Cases
|12/9/20
|12/8/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1416
|1521
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|402
|415
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|462
|489
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|251
|258
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|340
|354
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|611
|556
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|340
|354
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|298
|302
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|171
|171
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|381
|393
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4672
|4813
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2438
|143
|Butler
|714
|32
|Floyd
|685
|33
|Franklin
|523
|18
|Hancock
|613
|26
|Kossuth
|694
|24
|Mitchell
|519
|22
|Winnebago
|677
|16
|Worth
|241
|8
|Wright
|978
|22
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8082
|344