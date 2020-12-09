      Weather Alert

13 more north-central Iowa COVID deaths, over 100 more between Tuesday and Wednesday

Dec 9, 2020 @ 12:54pm

DES MOINES — Over 100 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 13 of those new deaths in north-central Iowa.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health between 11 o’clock Tuesday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, there were four more deaths each in Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties, three more in Floyd County, with single deaths reported in Franklin and Kossuth counties. That brings the total number of COVID deaths in north-central Iowa to 189.

The 102 deaths statewide push the Iowa total since the start of the pandemic over 3000 with there having been 3021 deaths.

For the ninth straight day the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases with 344 recoveries compared to 216 new cases. That brings the active case count in north-central Iowa down from 4813 on Tuesday to 4672 on Wednesday.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 47 41 6 4
Butler 8 7 1
Floyd 22 16 6 3
Franklin 17 16 1 1
Hancock 19 18 1
Kossuth 21 20 1 1
Mitchell 19 19 0 4
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 1 1
Wright 9 7 2
Area Total 189 167 22 13

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3901 42
Butler 1124 19
Floyd 1169 9
Franklin 791 12
Hancock 972 12
Kossuth 1326 80
Mitchell 878 12
Winnebago 1001 12
Worth 413 8
Wright 1368 10
Area Total 12943 216

 

 

Active Cases 12/9/20 12/8/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1416 1521 1652 1807 477
Butler 402 415 494 517 82
Floyd 462 489 543 550 60
Franklin 251 258 287 305 42
Hancock 340 354 390 408 134
Kossuth 611 556 567 535 176
Mitchell 340 354 421 447 119
Winnebago 298 302 337 359 192
Worth 171 171 178 118 46
Wright 381 393 397 410 182
Area Total 4672 4813 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2438 143
Butler 714 32
Floyd 685 33
Franklin 523 18
Hancock 613 26
Kossuth 694 24
Mitchell 519 22
Winnebago 677 16
Worth 241 8
Wright 978 22
Area Total 8082 344

 

 

 

