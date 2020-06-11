13 more in our area test positive for COVID-19
DES MOINES — 13 more people in our immediate listening area have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website between 11 o’clock Wednesday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, six more cases were confirmed in Wright County, three more in Cerro Gordo, two more in Hancock and single cases in Butler and Mitchell counties.
That now brings the area total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 444 — 267 in Wright; 39 in Cerro Gordo; 38 in Franklin; 25 in Hancock; 19 each in Butler and Floyd; 16 in Kossuth; 12 in Winnebago; six in Mitchell and three in Worth. Franklin County saw a case previously identified in their county reassigned to another county.
13 more people in the area have recovered — 12 in Wright and one in Franklin — for a total of 177.
Looking at the state’s numbers, nine more people have died from COVID-19 for a total of 638; 269 more cases have been identified for a total of 22,785; and 261 more people have recovered for a total of 13,806.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|39
|3
|Butler
|19
|1
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|38
|(1 removed)
|Hancock
|25
|2
|Kossuth
|16
|
|Mitchell
|6
|1
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|267
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|444
|13
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|24
|
|Butler
|13
|
|Floyd
|17
|
|Franklin
|11
|1
|Hancock
|9
|
|Kossuth
|9
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|76
|12
|
|
|
|Area Total
|177
|13
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4