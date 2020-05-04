1285 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa over weekend, no new cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — 1285 more cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths were reported in the state of Iowa over the weekend.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 757 new cases and five more deaths, while on Sunday the department reported 528 more cases and nine new deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 9169 with 184 deaths. 3325 cases have been confirmed as recovered.
No new cases were reported in our immediate listening area, where there’s been a total of 41 cases in Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth County. The number of area cases fully recovered increased by two over the weekend and now stands at 25. Four patients in the area remain listed as hospitalized.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|1
|Butler
|
|3
|4
|2
|
|
|9
|
|2
|
|Floyd
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Winnebago
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|
|Wright
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|10
|18
|11
|2
|
|41
|0
|25
|4