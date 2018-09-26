$127 million state budget surplus as books closed on FY 2018

DES MOINES — After higher than expected tax revenue and a mid-year round of budget cuts, the final report on the recently-concluded state fiscal year shows a $127 million surplus.

The 12-month state fiscal year ends on June 30, but the books aren’t closed until September to account for last minute bills and tax payments.

Due to federal tax law changes, many Iowans have more tax-home pay. That extra income is subject to state taxes, which accounted for part of the higher-than-expected windfall. Tax cuts passed by Republican legislators and signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds this spring will start kicking in next tax season.

Another contributing factor to the surplus was the budget reduction plan Republican lawmakers approved in March. It pared about $25 million dollars from state agencies and shifted $10 million in gambling taxes to cover other state expenses.

Governor Reynolds says the final report on the most recent state budget shows the state’s economy is growing and the state’s cash reserves are full. A year ago, Reynolds had to borrow $13 million from those reserves to balance the state budget.

State tax revenue grew 4.5 percent during the 12-month state budgeting year that ended June 30, 2018.

Several state officials released written statements to Radio Iowa Tuesday afternoon and evening: