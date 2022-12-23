12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow cam from I-35 & Avenue of the Saints near Clear Lake at 11:15 AM on December 23, 2022

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.

Latest on Blizzard Warning & Wind Chill Warning

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

1027 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

…Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through

Tonight…

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to

50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions

over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural

or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and

drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below

zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this

afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,

those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines

otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard

and Winter Storm Warnings.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-

Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-

Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Jasper-Poweshiek-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,

Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,

Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,

Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames,

Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Newton,

and Grinnell

1027 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,

especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,

dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For

the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring

down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,

www.511ia.org, or dial 511.