12 more deaths reported in Iowa due to COVID-19
DES MOINES — 12 more deaths have been reported in Iowa due to COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health latest figures show there were three deaths in Polk County, two more each in Jasper and Linn counties, and single deaths reported in Black Hawk, Clayton, Marshall, Muscatine and Woodbury counties. Eight of the 12 were over the age of 80, while the other four victims were aged 61-80.
293 more positive cases were reported in Iowa to bring the total to 10,404. Of those, 3803 people have recovered.
Locally, two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in today’s report — one adult aged 41-60 in Wright County, and an adult aged 61-80 in Franklin County. That brings the total number of cases identified in our listening area to 49: 14 in Cerro Gordo County; 10 in Butler; six in Franklin; five in Wright; three each in Hancock, Mithcell and Winnebago; two each in Floyd and Kossuth; and a single case in Worth.
Of those 49 cases, 30 have recovered, and four remain hospitalized.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (41-60)
|Older (61-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|1
|Butler
|
|4
|4
|2
|
|
|10
|
|7
|
|Floyd
|
|
|1
|1
|
|
|2
|
|
|2
|Franklin
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|
|6
|
|2
|
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Winnebago
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|
|Wright
|
|2
|3
|
|
|
|5
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|12
|22
|13
|2
|
|49
|0
|30
|4