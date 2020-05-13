118 businesses receive grants from North Iowa Corridor’s Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation has started distributing awards from the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund. The fund was set up to help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees that have suffered an economic impact during the COVID-19 pandemic with grants of up to $5000. About 150 businesses completed the final application for the program, requesting a total of $680,000 in assistance. 118 local businesses were selected for grants totaling just under $414,500.
Corridor president & CEO Chad Schreck says he’s pleased that they were able to put the program together and start distributing assistance in about a month. “We wanted to make it a streamlined process because we know some small businesses don’t have hard staffs obviously, so we wanted to make sure that the grant itself wasn’t too burdensome, but at the same time asking the right questions and making sure that we are doing things on the front end to make sure the money is going to the places it’s really needed. We did that and I think we put that together well. We had a structured review process, and we’re really proud of the ability to get this money out there and help.”
Schreck says some of the applicants showed they are trying to be innovative in what they’re doing to keep their business open. “As we’re looking through these applications, and some of the ways that people are innovating and adjusting to survive through this, because let’s face it, that’s kind of what we’re in right now, survival mode for a lot of businesses. They are doing those things. They’re taking the steps, they’re reducing costs where they can. They’re doing new things to get sales, whether it’s restaurants doing all the deliveries and curb-side and to-go, retailers that are starting to do more things online or as virtually as they can. A lot of businesses are just doing real cool things. So for us to be able to come in and supplement some of that and hopefully give them a little bit of support on some of those expenses to make up for lost revenues, we’re just really excited to be able to do that.”
Schreck says the application review process was tough. “The review process, it’s a challenge, because you want to do it right, and you want to make sure that you’re not being overly tough on some of these applications, because it’s easy to say that you have to be really firm, but you don’t want to be too loose where you’re just throwing money around. We were trying to strike that right balance so we could get the help out there as quickly as we could to those that really need it and make sure they can get through this.”
The program started with $518,000 available to allocate, with about $100,000 remaining after this week’s distributions. Schreck says there were about 30 initial applications that didn’t get funded because they had received state or federal funding, with about another 80 to 90 businesses that had done the pre-application but decided not to submit the final application because they also received money from the state. He says those applications will be reviewed again. “We’ll be circling back to some of those and re-inviting them to apply and just making sure there weren’t any other circumstances they decided not to go for it. We will then see where we are at. Depending on how those two things turn out, if we still had money left at that point, we’ll have to evaluate how much is that and what’s the right way to get it out there most effectively.”
