1133rd Transportation Company official homecoming ceremony takes place Saturday in Waterloo

CAMP DODGE, JOHNSTON — The Iowa National Guard has scheduled the official homecoming ceremony for the Mason City and Iowa City-based 1133rd Transportation Company for this Saturday in Waterloo following their successful mission to Poland.

The 1133rd consists of about 160 soldiers who were deployed to Poland 12 months ago with a mission focused on providing critical logistical support, transportation services, and assistance to local communities during times of need.

The Iowa National Guard says the efforts of the men and women have been instrumental in enhancing the overall response capabilities and stabilization in that region. The 1133rd logged more than 1.5 million miles over the course of 10 months.

The ceremony will take place at the Waterloo Convention Center at 200 West 4th Street starting at 8:30 AM on Saturday.