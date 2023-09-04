1133rd Transportation Company back on US soil after mission in Poland

WATERLOO — The Mason City and Iowa City-based 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard is back on American soil. The 1133rd touched down at the Waterloo Regional Airport on Friday afternoon.

The roughly 160 soldiers of the 1133rd were deployed to Poland on November 6th of last year. The mission focused on providing critical logistical support, transportation services, and assistance to the local communities during times of need. During their deployment, the 1133rd showcased their exceptional skills, adaptability, and teamwork logging more than 1.5 million miles driven over the course of 10 months.

A formal welcome home is scheduled for December.

Pictures are courtesy of Mason City mayor Bill Schickel