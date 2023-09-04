KGLO News KGLO News Logo

1133rd Transportation Company back on US soil after mission in Poland

September 3, 2023 9:01PM CDT
Share
1133rd Transportation Company back on US soil after mission in Poland
1133rd Transportation Company members returning to Waterloo Regional Airport (Photo courtesy Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel)

WATERLOO — The Mason City and Iowa City-based 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard is back on American soil. The 1133rd touched down at the Waterloo Regional Airport on Friday afternoon.

The roughly 160 soldiers of the 1133rd were deployed to Poland on November 6th of last year. The mission focused on providing critical logistical support, transportation services, and assistance to the local communities during times of need. During their deployment, the 1133rd showcased their exceptional skills, adaptability, and teamwork logging more than 1.5 million miles driven over the course of 10 months.

A formal welcome home is scheduled for December.

Pictures are courtesy of Mason City mayor Bill Schickel

 

 

1133rd Transportation Company members returning to Waterloo Regional Airport (Photo courtesy Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel)
1133rd Transportation Company members returning to Waterloo Regional Airport (Photo courtesy Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel)
1133rd Transportation Company members returning to Waterloo Regional Airport (Photo courtesy Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel)
1133rd Transportation Company members returning to Waterloo Regional Airport (Photo courtesy Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel)

For the latest

Trending

1

Waterloo man arrested for meth delivery in Mason City
2

Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges
3

KRIB, Clear Lake Community School District launch "Lions TV", free video streaming of sports & activities
4

Schools altering plans Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme heat
5

Charles City woman charged with theft, fraud against Mason City healthcare provider pleads guilty