11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Our Area, 65 New Recoveries
MASON CITY- There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area from Monday into Tuesday. We also had 65 new recoveries and no new hospitalizations reported in the 24 hour period. Statewide, we saw four new deaths and 186 new cases bringing the statewide total to 49,186. See stats below.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|634
|6
|Butler
|122
|1
|Floyd
|157
|2
|Franklin
|242
|1
|Hancock
|122
|
|Kossuth
|90
|
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|84
|
|Worth
|66
|`
|Wright
|473
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2068
|11
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|373
|18
|53.85
|0.5883280757
|Butler
|106
|2
|86.55
|0.868852459
|Floyd
|110
|14
|64.82
|0.7006369427
|Franklin
|191
|6
|74.89
|0.7892561983
|Hancock
|107
|5
|83.47
|0.8770491803
|Kossuth
|60
|9
|58.33
|0.6666666667
|Mitchell
|67
|
|85.89
|0.858974359
|Winnebago
|51
|1
|58.44
|0.6071428571
|Worth
|34
|3
|41.53
|0.5151515152
|Wright
|414
|7
|87.36
|0.8752642706
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1513
|65
|69.93
|0.7316247582
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|10
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|34
|State numbers
|
|
|
|Cases
|49186
|49000
|186
|Deaths
|935
|931
|4
|Recovered
|37981
|37247
|734