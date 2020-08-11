      Breaking News
11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Our Area, 65 New Recoveries

Aug 11, 2020 @ 2:41pm

MASON CITY- There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in our listening area from Monday into Tuesday. We also had 65 new recoveries and no new hospitalizations reported in the 24 hour period. Statewide, we saw four new deaths and 186 new cases bringing the statewide total to 49,186. See stats below.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 634 6
Butler 122 1
Floyd 157 2
Franklin 242 1
Hancock 122
Kossuth 90
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 84
Worth 66 `
Wright 473 1
Area Total 2068 11

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 373 18 53.85 0.5883280757
Butler 106 2 86.55 0.868852459
Floyd 110 14 64.82 0.7006369427
Franklin 191 6 74.89 0.7892561983
Hancock 107 5 83.47 0.8770491803
Kossuth 60 9 58.33 0.6666666667
Mitchell 67 85.89 0.858974359
Winnebago 51 1 58.44 0.6071428571
Worth 34 3 41.53 0.5151515152
Wright 414 7 87.36 0.8752642706
Area Total 1513 65 69.93 0.7316247582

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 10
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 34

 

State numbers
Cases 49186 49000 186
Deaths 935 931 4
Recovered 37981 37247 734
For the latest

