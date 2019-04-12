1000 still without power after powerful spring storm system rips through the area
By KGLO News
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 6:30 AM
Alliant crews work on power lines after a storm passed through north-central Iowa, impacting 19,000 customers (Photo from Alliant's Facebook page)

MASON CITY — A powerful spring storm system raking the Midwest left thousands without power in north-central Iowa and damaged some homes and businesses.

Nearly 19,000 Alliant Energy customers were without power by midday Thursday in the area, including the communities in and around Britt, Garner, Forest City, Mason City and Northwood. Over 1000 customers are still without power this morning according to Alliant’s website, with the areas of Kensett, Joice, Leland and Thompson showing all but a few customers are without service.

Heavy rain, hail and high winds gusting to 60 mph pummeled the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Interstate 35 northbound near Latimer and Hanlontown was closed for a time Thursday morning after winds blew semitrailers over. The canopy of the Casey’s General Store in Lake Mills was blown over by the strong winds.

 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Charges pending after standoff last night at Mason City apartment building Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar to start sharing superintendent Principal buys retirement business from Wells Fargo Motorists still don’t understand texting & driving rules, and they’re paying for it Making treatment for opioid addicts more readily available Iowa mom tells EPA: “Keep mercury and air toxics standards”