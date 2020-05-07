10% of Cerro Gordo County residents have filed for unemployment due to COVID-19 pandemic
MASON CITY — One out of ten residents in Cerro Gordo County has filed for unemployment since the pandemic started, according to Mason City mayor Bill Schickel.
“Nearly 10% of Cerro Gordo County residents have now filed for unemployment since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of the latest reporting period, 4112 unemployment claims have been filed in Cerro Gordo County. The most recent weekly claims however are down somewhat from the previous week.”
Schickel says there are indicators that people are heading back to work. “It does appear that local residents are going back to work. One indicator, our Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating daycare services during the pandemic. They say local daycare care occupancy reporting is now at 80% from a low of 15% just days ago.”
Schickel made his comments on Wednesday during the weekly Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 press conference.