10 Iowa gas stations get federal grants for ethanol, biodiesel upgrades

DES MOINES — The U-S-D-A is distributing grants to 10 gas stations in Iowa to replace fuel pumps and storage tanks.

U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the new equipment will be able to dispense a higher volume of ethanol and biodiesel. “This grant program can essentially pay up to 75% of the cost of installing these dispensing systems and storage facilities,” Vilsack says. “That’s a deal pretty difficult to say no to.”

Last month, the biofuels industry blasted the Biden Administration for the E-P-A’s final ethanol and biodiesel production targets. Last week, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association is thanking the U-S-D-A for aggressively implementing this incentive program — and for announcing applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in July.

The Iowa gas stations getting grants in this latest round of federal funding are in Baxter, Burlington, Carroll, Cedar Falls, Chester, Kalona, Marengo, Rockwell City, Waterloo and Van Horne.