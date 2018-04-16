Youth basketball coach pleads not guilty in child porn case
By KGLO News
Apr 16, 2018 @ 12:42 PM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for an Iowa youth basketball coach who’s accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing.

Federal court records say 42-year-old Greg Stephen has pleaded not guilty to knowingly transporting child pornography. His trial is scheduled to begin June 4.

Court documents say the ex-Iowa Barnstormers co-director has acknowledged taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January. He’s told investigators he recorded the adolescents in an attempt to monitor their physical development.

