Woman accused of embezzling money from Charles City bank

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has been charged with embezzling money from a local bank.

33-year-old Cassandra Lane has been charged with first-degree theft and second-degree theft. Lane is accused of taking over $17-thousand-200 from accounts while working at First Security Bank & Trust between October 2016 and August 2017 and without authorization transferring the money to her husband’s checking or savings accounts.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison while second-degree theft is a Class D felony which carries a five year prison term.

Lane was arrested Friday and was released from the Floyd County Jail after posting bond. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.