Winter weather to have impact on the area into tonight

MASON CITY — — Winter weather will impact portions of our listening area today into tonight.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Winnebago and Kossuth counties until midnight tonight, with 6 to 9 inches expected with higher amounts possible, and with wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, whiteout conditions will occur.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight for Worth and Hancock counties, with 2-6 inches of snow possible later today.

Cerro Gordo, Wright and Mitchell counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight with snow accumulations of 1-4 possible later today with some possible minor ice accumulations.

Click on the above links for the latest weather statement from the National Weather Service.

Click here to get the latest weather-related announcements

Click here to get road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation

Click here to get road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation