Winter Weather Advisory for parts of area on Monday

.Snow will begin to spread into northwest Iowa shortly after

sunrise and reach the I-35 corridor over northern and central

Iowa around mid-morning and the remainder of central Iowa by

midday. Snow covered roadways will create hazardous travel and

visibilities may be reduced at times due moderate to briefly heavy

snow. While snow will begin to end later in the afternoon and

early evening, this snow will have an impact on the Monday evening

commute. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be common with

locally higher amounts. Less snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

are expected over parts of south central Iowa and near the

Minnesota border.

Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Story-

Marshall-Tama-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-

Monroe-Wapello-Davis-

Including the cities of Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, Waverly, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,

Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames,

Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Des Moines,

Newton, Grinnell, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk,

Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Albia, Ottumwa,

and Bloomfield

232 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

with a few locally higher amounts are expected.

* WHERE…Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM CST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute on Monday. Be prepared

for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

IAZ016-025-035-036-046-047-058-059-050445-

/O.NEW.KDMX.WW.Y.0004.180205T1200Z-180206T0100Z/

Hancock-Wright-Webster-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Guthrie-Dallas-

Including the cities of Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Eagle Grove,

Clarion, Belmond, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Jefferson, Boone,

Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, and Adel

232 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM CST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

with a few locally higher amounts are expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM CST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Monday. Be prepared

for reduced visibilities at times.

Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Grant-

Including the cities of Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein,

Elkader, and Platteville

246 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the evening commute on Monday. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton County.

In Wisconsin, Grant County.

* WHEN…9 AM to 7 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

