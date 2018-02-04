Winter Weather Advisory for parts of area on Monday

.Snow will begin to spread into northwest Iowa shortly after
sunrise and reach the I-35 corridor over northern and central
Iowa around mid-morning and the remainder of central Iowa by
midday. Snow covered roadways will create hazardous travel and
visibilities may be reduced at times due moderate to briefly heavy
snow. While snow will begin to end later in the afternoon and
early evening, this snow will have an impact on the Monday evening
commute. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be common with
locally higher amounts. Less snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
are expected over parts of south central Iowa and near the
Minnesota border.
Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Story-
Marshall-Tama-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-
Monroe-Wapello-Davis-
Including the cities of Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,
Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames,
Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Des Moines,
Newton, Grinnell, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk,
Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Albia, Ottumwa,
and Bloomfield
232 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
with a few locally higher amounts are expected.
* WHERE…Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute on Monday. Be prepared
for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Hancock-Wright-Webster-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Guthrie-Dallas-
Including the cities of Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Eagle Grove,
Clarion, Belmond, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Jefferson, Boone,
Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, and Adel
232 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
with a few locally higher amounts are expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the morning commute on Monday. Be prepared
for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Grant-
Including the cities of Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein,
Elkader, and Platteville
246 PM CST Sun Feb 4 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute on Monday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton County.
In Wisconsin, Grant County.
* WHEN…9 AM to 7 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.