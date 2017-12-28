…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for hazardous travel at times due to reduced visibilities. Some drifting of snow across roadways can also be expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.