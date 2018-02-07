Winter Weather Advisories for north-central Iowa Thursday night into Friday

A stronger weather system will impact the state Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Snow is expected to spread across much of northern Iowa Thursday afternoon and continue to spread southward into central Iowa Thursday night. The snow will persist into Friday morning. Additionally northwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph late Thursday night into early Friday morning with patchy blowing and drifting snow especially in rural, open areas.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun- Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Tama- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, and Gladbrook 223 PM CST Wed Feb 7 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes. Be prepared for reduced visibilities and hazardous travel conditions at times. Take it slow in the snow! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ======

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, and Elkader 251 PM CST Wed Feb 7 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including the during the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa. * WHEN...3 PM Thursday to 9 AM Friday. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.