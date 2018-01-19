Winter Storm Watch Sunday night to Monday for portions of our listening area
Winter Storm Affecting Parts of Northern Iowa Sunday night into
Monday night...
.Wintry precipitation will return to the state late this weekend
into early next week creating hazardous travel. Freezing drizzle
or freezing rain will change to drizzle or rain Sunday before
changing to snow later Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow
amounts will range between 3 to 5 inches with locally higher
amounts toward Emmet County. Winds will increase from the
northwest with gusts as high as 45 mph. This will create areas of
blowing snow that may reduce visibility below one half mile at
times on Monday into Monday night.
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, and Emmetsburg
308 PM CST Fri Jan 19 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the morning commute on
Monday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
localized higher amounts above 6 inches toward Emmet County.
Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch with
locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Freezing drizzle or rain is
also possible earlier on Sunday that may create a glaze of ice.
The track of the low pressure may change over the next several
days and therefore change the ice and snowfall forecasts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.