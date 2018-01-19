Winter Storm Watch Sunday night to Monday for portions of our listening area

Winter Storm Affecting Parts of Northern Iowa Sunday night into Monday night... .Wintry precipitation will return to the state late this weekend into early next week creating hazardous travel. Freezing drizzle or freezing rain will change to drizzle or rain Sunday before changing to snow later Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow amounts will range between 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts toward Emmet County. Winds will increase from the northwest with gusts as high as 45 mph. This will create areas of blowing snow that may reduce visibility below one half mile at times on Monday into Monday night. IAZ004>007-015-200515- /O.NEW.KDMX.WS.A.0002.180122T0000Z-180123T0000Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, and Emmetsburg 308 PM CST Fri Jan 19 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized higher amounts above 6 inches toward Emmet County. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Far North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Freezing drizzle or rain is also possible earlier on Sunday that may create a glaze of ice. The track of the low pressure may change over the next several days and therefore change the ice and snowfall forecasts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.