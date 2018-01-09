WINTER STORM WATCH — area extended to Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright counties for Wednesday night into Thursday
...Snow and Blizzard Conditions Possible Wednesday night and
Thursday...
.A large winter storm system will bring snow and strong winds to
the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. A wintry mix of
precipitation will quickly transition to snow late Wednesday night
and continue on Thursday. The combination of accumulating
snowfall and the strong winds may produce blizzard conditions. In
addition, rapidly falling temperatures will create icy conditions
as the initial wintry mix of precipitation freezes to surfaces
including walkways and roads. Wind chills on Thursday will drop to
near 20 below zero.
IAZ006-007-016-017-024-025-034-035-044>046-057-100530-
/O.EXA.KDMX.WS.A.0001.180111T0600Z-180112T0000Z/
Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Calhoun-
Webster-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-
Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,
Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt,
Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City,
Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon,
and Exira
324 PM CST Tue Jan 9 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could become very
difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on
Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with
localized higher amounts. Minor ice accumulations may occur in
addition to a rapid freezing of wet surfaces.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could
cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting
of the snow is also possible. Cold wind chills as low as 20
below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to
exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.