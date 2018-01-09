WINTER STORM WATCH — area extended to Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright counties for Wednesday night into Thursday

For the latest, click on the weather alerts bar at the top of the screen ...Snow and Blizzard Conditions Possible Wednesday night and Thursday... .A large winter storm system will bring snow and strong winds to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. A wintry mix of precipitation will quickly transition to snow late Wednesday night and continue on Thursday. The combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may produce blizzard conditions. In addition, rapidly falling temperatures will create icy conditions as the initial wintry mix of precipitation freezes to surfaces including walkways and roads. Wind chills on Thursday will drop to near 20 below zero. IAZ006-007-016-017-024-025-034-035-044>046-057-100530- /O.EXA.KDMX.WS.A.0001.180111T0600Z-180112T0000Z/ Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Calhoun- Webster-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon- Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon, and Exira 324 PM CST Tue Jan 9 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Travel could become very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts. Minor ice accumulations may occur in addition to a rapid freezing of wet surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is also possible. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.