Winter Storm Warning for Franklin, Wright, Butler; rest of area under Winter Weather Advisory

MASON CITY — Franklin, Wright and Butler counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from this afternoon to tomorrow morning, while the rest of listening area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from mid-afternoon today through tomorrow morning.

5-7 inches of snow is forecast for the Winter Storm Warning area, with 3-5 inches of snow is being forecast with some locally higher amounts possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area.

Snow is expected to redevelop across much of northern Iowa this afternoon and spread slowly southward into central Iowa Thursday night and early Friday morning. In addition, northeast winds will increase late tonight into early Friday morning with patchy blowing and drifting snow expected, especially in rural, open areas.

